EFL admits to challenges in renewable transition

[Photo: File]

Energy Fiji Limited has admitted challenges in achieving its renewable energy ambitions, despite its commitment to reach 90 percent renewable energy by 2036.

Speaking during a renewable energy discussion at the Fiji National University’s Samabula Campus, EFL revealed it must significantly increase its current efforts by 15 percent by 2029 to stay on track.

As part of progressing Fiji’s renewable energy efforts, EFL was asked to disclose additional requirements needed to support its energy transition.

EFL General Manager Special Projects Krishneel Prasad says the company relies heavily on hydro energy and must do more to advance solar energy.

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“We understand and recognize that solar energy has a big role to play in the renewable energy transition journey, and the EFL’s 2036 long-term target is to generate 90 of energy from renewable sources. With the assessment of all the renewable sources, hydro can make a good portion, but solar would end up bridging the gap.”

Prasad added that EFL must build new capabilities to boost solar energy generation.

“What EFL did not have in the last five years that it obviously needs to develop are capabilities in solar. So from that perspective, we need to develop skill, competency in every aspect, so we need to have skills within the organisation that can understand technology.”

He says transitioning a hydro-dependent energy company will not be easy and requires comprehensive intervention to hit its 2036 targets.