Justice budget will not meet growing demands: Turaga

[Photo: FILE]

Acting Attorney General and Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga says the justice sector’s budget will not be enough to meet growing demands.

Turaga says the revitalised Fiji Law Reform Commission has taken on a greater workload since 2023, supporting ministries with major legislative reviews.

He says the Commission was effectively defunded under the previous FijiFirst Government, leaving it without staff and undermining the law reform process.

Turaga says the Commission now reviews proposed laws and produces reports, draft Bills and Cabinet papers before legislation proceeds through Government and Parliament.

Article continues after advertisement

He says major reviews include electoral, agricultural, land, mineral resources, cyber security and trafficking in persons legislation.

Turaga says the Commission has become critical support for the Office of the Attorney General, reducing pressure on government legal drafters.

Asked whether the current budget is enough, Turaga says it is not.

He says Government also depends on international partners, including the FAO and WHO, for technical assistance.

Turaga says no level of funding is likely to fully meet the growing demands on the justice system, but he is proud of the Law Reform Commission’s delivery and acknowledged the work of its head and Rachel Lee.