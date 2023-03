Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu speaks during a news conference in Istanbul, Turkey, August 21, 2019. [Source: Reuters]

Turkey’s Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said that the death toll in Turkey from last month’s massive earthquakes has to 45,968.

Speaking in the southern city of Antakya devastated by the earthquakes, Soylu said 4,267 of the people killed in Turkey were Syrian citizens.