Trump wraps final Pennsylvania campaign event and heads to Michigan

[Source: BBC News]

Trump has just wrapped up his remarks in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, marking his second to last campaign stop before election day. He now travels to Michigan to close out his campaign.

The former president began by comparing the size of his rally to his opponent’s, who was also campaigning in Pittsburgh, and pledging to “launch the most extraordinary economic boom the world has ever seen” if he wins.

“If you vote for Kamala, you will have four more years of misery, failure and disaster. Our country may never recover,” he warned.

“My message to Americans tonight is simple: we do not have to live this way. We don’t, and we won’t,” he continued, calling Harris “a disaster”.

“We do not have to settle for weakness, incompetence, decline and decay,” he continued.

“With your vote tomorrow we can fix every single problem our country faces and lead America, and indeed the whole world, to new heights of glory.”

He also praised a recent court decision affecting ballots in Georgia, insinuating without evidence that the federal government had attempted to meddle in voting.

Earlier on Monday, Georgia’s Supreme Court voted to block a deadline extension for around 3,000 voters who received their postal ballots late due to a county clerical error.

Georgia is one of seven battleground swing states. Biden won the Deep South state in 2020 with a margin of less than 12,000 votes.