Trump to return to the United Nations as Gaza

Source: Reuters

World leaders gather in New York next week for a U.N. General Assembly dominated by U.S. President Donald Trump’s return to the rostrum, war in Gaza and Ukraine, rising Western recognition of Palestinian statehood and nuclear tensions with Iran.

“We are gathering in turbulent – even uncharted – waters,” U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said a week before the 193-member world body hosts six days of speeches by nearly 150 heads of state or government along with dozens more ministers.

