Trump targets immigrants in Erie

[Source: Reuters]

Donald Trump railed against immigrants in the country illegally in an often-graphic speech in Pennsylvania on Sunday, his fourth campaign stop in a month in what has become the presidential campaign’s most hotly contested state.

The Republican presidential candidate called some categories of immigrants “vicious” over 10 times during his nearly two-hour address in Erie, and described several violent incidents.

While there is no nationwide data on crimes committed specifically by undocumented immigrants, research shows they do not commit crimes at a higher rate than people born in the U.S.

Article continues after advertisement

Trump’s speech was short of new policy details and the ferocity of his rhetoric suggests he is focused mainly on driving core supporters to vote, rather than winning over middle-of-the-road voters, ahead of Election Day on Nov. 5.

Trump believes immigration is a winning campaign issue, and he has at times said he believes immigration weighs on voters’ minds more than other major topics, such as the economy.

Trump multiple times referenced instances of rape, including child rape. At one point, he suggested he would condone a burst of police violence.

It is hardly the first time that Trump has unleashed a tirade against undocumented immigrants in his bid for the White House.

In June 2015, in the speech announcing his candidacy for the Republican nomination for the 2016 election, Trump accused Mexico of sending rapists and other criminals to live in the United States.

Trump’s rally on Sunday in Erie came one month to the day after his vice presidential running mate, U.S. Senator JD Vance, held his own event there. Trump is due to hold another rally in western Pennsylvania, on Oct. 5.

The former president notably did not repeat his debunked claims that Haitian immigrants have eaten household pets in Springfield, Ohio. He did briefly refer to the community of Charleroi, Pennsylvania, which he has described as being overwhelmed by Haitians.

At one point, Trump played a video of a criminal defendant who had entered the country illegally threatening a judge.

Trump also said during the rally that his proposals to eliminate income tax on tips, overtime and Social Security benefits would help boost economic growth, although he admitted that he never liked paying overtime to his own workers.