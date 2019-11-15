Trump raises $200m for post-election legal battles

President Donald Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee say they have raised $207.5m (£154m) since the US election last month.

Since October – including the weeks running up to the vote – Trump committees have raised a total of nearly half a billion dollars.

The money is funding legal challenges to Democrat Joe Biden’s victory.

Article continues after advertisement

Mr Trump has refused to concede and alleges without evidence that Mr Biden’s win was the result of fraud.

Over the same period, Mr Biden’s campaign has raised $112m, according to a filing with the Federal Elections Commission.

Mr Trump’s campaign manager, Bill Stepien, said the fundraising “positions President Trump to continue leading the fight to clean up our corrupt elections process in so many areas around the country”.

The post-election fundraising drive saw emails sent to supporters asking them to contribute to an “Official Election Defense Fund” to “protect the results and keep fighting even after Election Day”.

However the small print showed that most of the money would be spent on other priorities.