Thousands evacuate after Indonesia quake kills 53, aftershocks hamper rescue efforts

[Source: Reuters]

Around 5,000 people have been evacuated after a magnitude-7.7 ​earthquake rocked eastern Indonesia, killing at least 53, blocking roads and causing landslides, authorities said on Sunday.

They added ‌that more than 130 people had been injured, many with broken bones.

More than 3,300 people in Indonesia’s Sikka region – one of the hardest hit – self-evacuated or were in a sports arena, according to the country’s national disaster mitigation ​agency, known as BNPB.

Some residents were stranded outside collapsed homes under makeshift tents made out of tarpaulin, while others ​received treatment in a tent outside the local hospital.

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A sprawling archipelago of 290 million people, Indonesia straddles ⁠the “Pacific Ring of Fire”, a seismically active zone where tectonic plates meet, triggering frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

At a ​now-closed port in Maumere, littered with debris from a collapsed roof and walls, residents told Reuters they were scared of aftershocks.

The disaster ​agency said on Sunday nearly a thousand aftershocks had been recorded since the quake.

Nearby, hundreds of residents filled a sports stadium, which has been designated as an evacuation spot.

As the sun was setting, residents stood in line to get warm drinks.

Some mothers hooked pieces of clothing to tent frames to ​form makeshift cradles for their babies. Other children played soccer outside.