HIV cases hit record high

President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu.

Fiji recorded its highest number of annual HIV diagnoses last year with 2,016 cases reported.

President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu says the figure is 27 percent higher than the 1,583 cases recorded in 2024.

Speaking at the Pacific HIV Symposium in Nadi, Ratu Naiqama says the increase demands urgent action.

He said the actual number could be higher, as some people may still be avoiding HIV testing.

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Ratu Naiqama says expanded testing is identifying people who were previously undiagnosed. However, gaps remain.

“Expanded testing is finding previously undiagnosed people, which is important progress as we have facilities to diagnose and test. Some still fall through those cracks and gaps, and they will avoid being tested. The figure that I have just highlighted can be much, much more.”

Ratu Naiqama states that Fiji has no basis for complacency as HIV transmission continues to increase.

He adds that the latest figures highlight the need for stronger prevention, wider testing and early treatment.

The two-day Pacific HIV Symposium 2026 is underway in Nadi, bringing together health experts, policymakers and community groups.

The symposium is focused on HIV prevention, testing, treatment and reducing stigma.