AWARAPAN 2 is a massappealing action entertainer

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Awarapan 2 Movie Review Synopsis:

AWARAPAN 2 is the story of a man on a mission. Nineteen years have passed since the events of the first part.

Shivam Pandit (Emraan Hashmi) has survived and continues to mourn the untimely demise of Aaliyah Hamid (Shriya Saran). He forms a bond with an abandoned child, whom he names Aaliyah (Myrah Shivan). When the girl finds herself in trouble, Shivam brings back his old, brave and fearless avatar. He travels to Bangkok and takes on members of a dangerous gang to save Aaliyah. Amid the chaos, he finds solace in Zara (Disha Patani). What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Awarapan 2 Movie Story Review:

Vishesh Bhatt’s story carries the essence of the first part. Bilal Siddiqi and Vishesh Bhatt’s screenplay is engaging and peppered with engaging and emotional moments. However, the writing could have been tighter and less predictable. Bilal Siddiqi and Vishesh Bhatt’s dialogues (additional dialogues by Sanjay Masoom) are in sync with the zone of the film.

Nitin Kakkar’s direction is mass appealing. He nicely plays on the nostalgia factor and moreover, presents the protagonist in an extremely likeable avatar. Hence, one roots for Shivam from start to finish. The antagonist’s track and his equation with his siblings is another riveting track that will be lapped up by the audience. There’s abundance of action which will find patronage from the mass audience and single screen patrons. Certain scenes will lead to lots of claps and whistles.

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On the flipside, despite the best efforts, the film falls short of the greatness of AWARAPAN [2007], which has become a cult classic. The romantic track between Shivam and Zara doesn’t work as intended. A few twists are predictable and one can guess from a mile away. A few scenes are silly like the villain allowing the protagonist to survive and not killing. It makes no sense considering that he’s shown to be quite ruthless. Lastly, the final scene will leave the audience divided.