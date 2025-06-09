MP slams Fiji Airways meals

[Photo: File]

Fiji Airways’ economy-class meals have come under fire in Parliament over concerns about poor-quality food.

Opposition MP Premila Kumar says passengers paying premium fares should expect better.

Kumar says the standard of meals does not match Fiji Airways’ standing as an award-winning international airline.

She says passengers paying premium fares should expect better service, including the quality of food provided on board.

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Kumar also questioned the high cost of Fiji Airways fares, particularly for ordinary Fijians travelling domestically or at short notice.

She says a return ticket from Nadi to Sydney can cost more than $2,000, while a return economy fare from Nadi to Vancouver can exceed $6,000.

Kumar questioned whether local passengers are effectively subsidising lower fares offered to overseas tourists.

She says the high fares are particularly difficult for families who need to travel urgently for funerals and cannot wait for cheaper tickets.

Kumar also raised concerns about passenger disruptions, including a major delay on the Nadi-Auckland route.

She says passengers faced difficulties with accommodation and communication during the disruption.

Kumar says reliability, communication, customer service and fair treatment must form part of Fiji Airways’ responsibility to the public.

Tourism Minister Viliame Gavoka defended the airline’s decision to cut catering costs.

Gavoka said Fiji Airways chose to protect flight capacity rather than reduce services, which could have had a greater impact on tourism.

He also explained that Fiji is heading towards what could be its best tourism year, with visitor arrivals already exceeding one million on a rolling June-to-June basis.

Gavoka said maintaining capacity was especially important after Air New Zealand withdrew services to Fiji.

Government MP Professor Biman Prasad acknowledged the concerns over catering.

Prof Prasad says Fiji Airways may need to reconsider some of its cost-cutting measures so they do not damage the airline’s reputation or passenger service.

Opposition MP Faiyaz Koya also warned against cuts that could weaken Fiji Airways’ position as a premium carrier.

Koya says catering, laundry and other services form part of the overall airline product.

He also questioned the planned suspension of the Dallas route from September 6 and called for closer scrutiny of route decisions, revenue management and expenditure.

Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel says Fiji Airways has a five-year profit plan and is targeting sustainable profitability by 2027.

He says cost discipline and route rationalisation are under review.

Parliament unanimously approved the $200-million government guarantee to help Fiji Airways manage the aviation fuel crisis and maintain operations.