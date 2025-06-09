Fiji to upgrade border system ahead of visitor surge

[Photo: File]

Fijians can expect streamlined passport services and improved immigration services following a $14.8 million allocation to the Ministry of Immigration in the 2026–2027 National Budget.

Minister for Immigration Viliame Naupoto says the funding will accelerate the modernisation of Fiji’s immigration system.

The allocation will fund cutting-edge border technology, secure the national passport supply, strengthen anti-human trafficking efforts, and establish new regional immigration offices in Nakasi and Rakiraki to improve accessibility.

Naupoto says the Government is taking steps to prevent future passport shortages.

Article continues after advertisement

“To avoid future shortages, Government has allocated $5 million to procure 100,000 blank passport books while also upgrading its online passport application system to make services more convenient.”

The upgrades come as Fiji’s international visitor arrivals is expected to exceed one million this year for the first time.

The Ministry will roll out the Advance Passenger Information and Passenger Name Record system (API/PNR).

This technology allows immigration officers to assess and screen passenger profiles before they land in the country.

This system will operate alongside a new Border Management System currently being developed with Australian support.

These platforms will allow low-risk travelers to clear immigration rapidly while closely monitoring high-risk passengers.

An additional $225,000 will be dedicated to strengthening Fiji’s response to human trafficking.

The funds will also support specialised officer training, improved victim identification protocols, and deeper cooperation with regional and international security partners.