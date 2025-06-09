Lomary turns undivided attention to final showdown

Lomary Secondary School’s Under-18 girls have made history by reaching their first national final in the Weet-Bix Raluve Championship and captain Ema Leba Gade says the team’s focus has already shifted to next week’s decider.

Gade says the players will use the coming week to identify their weaknesses and make the necessary improvements before the final.

“We’ll go back and see our weaknesses and come back ready for the finals.”

The Lomary captain credits the team’s hard preparation, unity and belief for helping them reach the final, while also acknowledging the support from their coach, principal, parents and relatives.

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The achievement is a proud moment for the school, but Gade says the players are not resting on their success.

With one week to prepare, Lomary Secondary School’s Under-18 girls will now look to sharpen their game and finish their historic campaign on the biggest stage.

They will meet Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School on Saturday in Suva.