Flooding takes heavy toll on Qauia families

Climate change and increasingly severe flooding are taking a heavy mental and economic toll on families in Qauia, Lami.

Residents say heavy rain and cyclones regularly flood homes and farms, damaging livelihoods and disrupting daily life.

Resident Apenisa Rasalase Volauvou says the impact is not only physical, with flooding disrupting livelihoods, education and household incomes.

Volauvou says flooding is also making it increasingly difficult for families to grow their own food.

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“This is an issue that affects us mentally, physically and also economically. It affects parents, students and even workers. When there is a downpour, students cannot cross, and it also affects workers.”

Farms located downstream and upstream are also vulnerable to being washed away during heavy flooding, leaving families with fewer options to produce their own food.

For residents such as Tawatatau Makisaele, flooding also brings the added responsibility of helping others during emergencies.

“I always use my punt to transport residents to the evacuation centre during floods, despite the risks involved. My farm downstream is also regularly affected, leaving my family with little choice but to rely on food from the market.”

For the Qauia community, flooding is no longer just a temporary disruption during heavy rain.

It is affecting how families grow food, earn an income and send their children to school.

And residents say the repeated damage is placing an increasing mental and economic burden on the community.