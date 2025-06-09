Repeat traffic offenders face tougher LTA action

[Photo: File]

Drivers who repeatedly rack up traffic infringements are being put on notice, with the Land Transport Authority introducing tougher measures to force safer driving.

LTA Road Safety and Awareness Team Leader Gerald Nathan says infringement notices should be treated as a lesson, not simply a punishment.

He says some drivers continue to receive fines for the same offences, with some being issued speed and other behavioural infringements every week.

“The infringement that has been given should not be as a punishment, it should be a learning moment.”

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Nathan says the LTA has introduced a show-cause process for drivers with repeated infringements.

Provisional licence holders with four infringements will receive a final warning, while those reaching six infringements will no longer automatically progress after completing defensive driving.

Under the new P1 and P2 system, drivers will be monitored and required to demonstrate responsible behaviour before progressing.

Existing drivers with 15 infringements will also be required to attend a show-cause hearing to explain their repeated offending.

For Public Service Vehicle drivers, 15 infringements within three years will mean no automatic licence renewal.

The show-cause panel can impose a three- or six-month suspension, or issue a final warning requiring a driver restoration course.

Nathan says the aim is to change behaviour before repeated infringements lead to more serious consequences.