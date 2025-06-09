Italy recovers Renoir, Cezanne and Matisse works

[Source: Reuters]

Italian ​police have recovered three paintings by French masters Paul ‌Cezanne, Pierre-Auguste Renoir and Henri Matisse that were stolen from a museum near the northern city of Parma in ​March, officials said.

Carabinieri officers from Italy’s ​cultural heritage protection unit found the works of art in an ⁠apartment in Parma, AGI news agency reported, adding ​that nine Moldovan nationals had been placed under investigation ​over the theft.

The paintings were taken from the Fondazione Magnani Rocca museum in Mamiano di Traversetolo, near Parma, during the night ​of March 22 to 23. Art experts said ​their estimated value exceeded €9 million ($10.4 million).

The recovered works are Cezanne’s “Tasse et ‌Plat ⁠de Cerises” (“Cup and Plate of Cherries”), Renoir’s “Les Poissons” (“The Fish”) and Matisse’s “Odalisque sur la Terrasse” (“Odalisque on the Terrace”).

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Police on Friday released a video of the theft, showing ​two masked ​burglars entering ⁠via a window, grabbing the three paintings off the wall and then immediately exiting ​the building, in an operation that took ​less ⁠than three minutes.

The Fondazione Magnani Rocca houses a private collection assembled by the late music critic Luigi Magnani, ⁠including ​works by Titian, Francisco Goya, ​Giovanni Battista Tiepolo, Claude Monet, Peter Paul Rubens and Giorgio Morandi.