Adam Driver will play Mister Sinister Marvel’s ‘X-Men’ reboot

[Source: AP]

Adam Driver will make a long-anticipated entrance into the Marvel Cinematic Universe to play super villain Mister Sinister, and “Obsession” breakout star Inde Navarette will play Rogue in Disney ‘s forthcoming film reboot of “X-Men.”

Driver and Navarette were among the new cast members announced Friday night at Disney’s D23 convention by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, along with Driver’s “Girls” castmate Christopher Abbott as Professor Charles Xavier and Maya Boyd as Storm. The film is slated for release in May 2028.

The announcements were the biggest news to emerge from Disney Entertainment’s D23 presentation that also brought updates on its forthcoming “Star Wars” titles and a song-and-dance that went sideways from the stars of “Frozen 3.”

Driver’s name was often rumored and often dismissed as an “X-Men” possibility. Many thought he’d be playing the antihero Magneto. The rest of the cast appeared on stage at the Honda Center arena in Anaheim, California, while Driver appeared on a big screen.