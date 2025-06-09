India backs Fiji with development projects

[Photo: File]

India will provide artificial limbs to 650 amputees as part of its ongoing support to Fiji.

Indian High Commissioner Sumeet Mehta says a foot camp is expected to begin in early October.

“We are also going to organize a Jaipur foot camp to provide artificial limbs to 650 amputees. That’s going to start early October and go over for the next two months in Suva, Labasa and Nadi.”

Mehta says they are also looking to support Fiji’s agriculture sector through modern technology.

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“We are also going to donate two mobile soil testing laboratories as well as 12 agricultural drones to bring out the modern practices in our agriculture.”

He says another key project is the proposed 100-bed super specialty hospital, with the tendering process currently underway.

“Hopefully a company will be selected soon which will be able to take this project forward towards its groundbreaking early next year as was promised by Honorable Finance Minister of Fiji in his speech.”

He adds the shortlisted companies are conducting site visits, with hopes that a company will soon be selected to take the project forward.