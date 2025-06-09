Rewa FC comeback reaches OFC Champions League semi-finals

[Photo: Fiji Football Association/FACEBOOK PAGE]

Rewa FC has completed a dramatic comeback to beat Lae City FC 2-1 in Ba and secure their place in the semi-finals of the OFC Men’s Champions League.

Knowing only a win would keep their campaign alive, Rewa started with purpose but were stunned when Lae City took the lead against the run of play through Raphael Rudolph.

The Fijian side refused to panic and found a crucial equalizer just before halftime, with captain Kavaia Rawaqa firing a superb long-range effort into the corner to make it 1-1 at the break.

Rewa then completed the comeback seven minutes into the second half when Merrill Nand’s low strike found its way through a crowded defense to put the hosts 2-1 ahead.

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Lae City pushed for an equalizer and came agonizingly close in stoppage time when Smith Yonny’s effort crashed off the underside of the crossbar.

Rewa held on to claim the crucial victory and advance to Wednesday’s semi-final, where they will face the winner of Group A.