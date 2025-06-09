Earthquake hits Spanish city of Granada

[Source: Reuters]

A magnitude 5 earthquake struck the ‌southern Spanish city of Granada in the early hours of Saturday, with the ​regional government saying houses and ​cars were damaged but no injuries ⁠had been reported.

The quake hit ​the metropolitan area of Alhendin just ​after 1 a.m. (0000 GMT).

Spanish television channel TVE showed debris strewn on the street and ​some damage to cars in the ​popular tourist city.

Andalusian emergency services rescued ‌a ⁠number of people from damaged buildings.

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Antonio Sanz, the Andalusia region’s top emergencies official, said on Saturday there was ​no damage ​to ⁠the Alhambra palace, an important example of Andalusian Islamic ​architecture.

“There is no serious structural ​damage, ⁠no serious material damage and there are no casualties,” he said, adding ⁠that ​the Alhambra had “not been ​affected in any way”.