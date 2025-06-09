Earthquake hits Spanish city of Granada

[Source: Reuters]
A magnitude 5 earthquake struck the southern Spanish city of Granada in the early hours of Saturday, with the regional government saying houses and cars were damaged but no injuries had been reported.
The quake hit the metropolitan area of Alhendin just after 1 a.m. (0000 GMT).
Spanish television channel TVE showed debris strewn on the street and some damage to cars in the popular tourist city.
Andalusian emergency services rescued a number of people from damaged buildings.
Antonio Sanz, the Andalusia region’s top emergencies official, said on Saturday there was no damage to the Alhambra palace, an important example of Andalusian Islamic architecture.
“There is no serious structural damage, no serious material damage and there are no casualties,” he said, adding that the Alhambra had “not been affected in any way”.