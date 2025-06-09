NFP accuses Radrodro of twisting Electoral Act

File

The National Federation Party is accusing Education Minister Aseri Radrodro of misrepresenting the Electoral Act by restricting the use of school halls for political meetings.

The comment comes after Radrodro stated that prior approval needs to be given by the Ministry for the use of any school for political party campaigns.

The NFP says Section 113 of the Electoral Act prohibits campaign activity inside a public office but does not ban political meetings in all schools or public infrastructure.

NFP General Secretary Kamal Iyer says the Minister’s interpretation is excessive and gives the Ministry authority over facilities it does not own.

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The party argues many schools are owned and maintained by communities, churches, religious organisations and education societies, with halls often hired out for events outside school hours.

Iyer says requiring school management committees to seek approval from the Permanent Secretary before allowing political meetings is undemocratic.

The NFP says it accepts that teachers, as public officers, must not engage in political campaigning.

But it rejects what it calls an attempt to prevent community-owned schools from deciding how their facilities are used after hours.

The party says government funding of teachers and regulation of education standards does not make every school compound a public office.

The NFP says it will comply with the Electoral Act, but will not accept what it describes as a distorted interpretation of Section 113.

It is calling on Minister Radrodro to read the law properly, respect school management committees and withdraw the directive immediately.