MGM girls gain valuable exposure ahead of Nationals

[Source: Grasshoppers Netball Club - Fiji/Facebook]

With the Fiji Secondary Schools Netball Nationals just a week away, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School Netball coach Temalesi Tukana believes the MPaisa Central Rally is giving her young players valuable exposure against stronger opposition.

MGM’s Under-17 side is competing in its respective age grade, while its Under-19 players are stepping up to the Open grade — an experience Tukana says will give them an important boost heading into next week’s Nationals.

“For the 19s, they’re being exposed to playing Open grade level. They’re not playing Under-21, but they are playing Open grade, so that is a good boost for them for the coming games next week.”

The team has spent the past four months preparing, working through the Suva rallies before turning its attention to the Central Rally as part of its final build-up.

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Training has included morning and afternoon sessions, along with boxing and gym work as the players build their fitness and physicality.

Tukana says the competition is particularly important for players hoping to progress to the national level.

MGM already has an Under-17 shooter involved with the Fiji Nationals, highlighting the pathway that competitions such as the Central Rally can provide for young players.

“This competition is actually good for grassroots level. So when they go for exposure, they’ve already been exposed here, so when they go for Nationals, they’re at another level, a better level than national secondary school.”

For MGM, the focus now is on making the most of the final week of preparation before the Secondary Schools Nationals, with the experience gained at the Central Rally expected to provide a valuable test for the young squad.