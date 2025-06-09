Fill vacant chiefly titles says Taukei Nakelo

[Photo: File]

The vanua of Vuda has installed a new paramount chief, with a call for traditional leadership to continue without delay.

Taukei Nakelo Ratu Josaia Natakele says the traditional responsibility of kingsmakers is to ensure a new chief is installed following the death of a paramount chief.

Ratu Josaia was speaking following the installation of Ratu Josaia Tuivou Tavaiqia as the new Vuda paramount chief at Nakelo House in Viseisei Vuda on Thursday.

He says the installation restores traditional leadership in Vuda and provides the vanua with a father to guide its people.

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He says traditional leadership remains important to maintaining direction and stability within the community.

“This is why the traditional role of the kingsmakers must be upheld, with the people working together to ensure a new chief is installed when a paramount chief passes away. For the vanua of Vuda, the installation of Ratu Josaia Tuivou Tavaiqia marks the beginning of a new chapter following the passing of the late Momo na Tui Vuda, Ratu Eparama Kitione Tavaiqia. The continuity of chiefly leadership is important not only to uphold tradition, but also to provide direction and stability for the people.”

Ratu Josaia says the process can be carried out smoothly when people understand and fulfil their traditional responsibilities.

The installation follows the passing of the late Momo na Tui Vuda, Ratu Eparama Kitione Tavaiqia.

Ratu Josaia is calling on other provinces and vanua to recognise their traditional responsibilities and work collectively to maintain leadership for their people.