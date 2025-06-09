Triple-header takes centre stage in Suva

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The 2026 Extra Premier League enters a crucial stage today, with a triple-header at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva headlining the action.

Nasinu FC and Prithvi Navua FC opened proceedings at 11am, while Tailevu Naitasiri FC and Extra Supermarket Labasa FC are now battling it out in the second match of the day.

Global Care Suva FC and Coastal Rental CarMMM Brothers Nadroga FC will round out the Suva programme at 3pm.

There is also a 3pm fixture at Churchill Park, where Lautoka FC hosts Tagimoucia Nadi FC.

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With Dayal’s Sawmillers Ba FC already crowned champions, the focus has shifted to the remaining positions on the table, with several teams still fighting for valuable points and a strong finish to their campaigns.

Labasa comes into today’s match on the back of a 5-3 victory over Lautoka at Uprising Sports Ground on Friday.

For several sides, today’s matches could mark the end of their league campaigns, although outstanding fixtures remain, including Navua FC against Rewa FC and Ba FC’s meeting with Rewa.

With the battle for final positions and the bottom of the table still to be settled, there is plenty at stake as the league heads towards its conclusion.