Labasa, Navua claim EPL wins

[File Photo]

Extra Supermarket Labasa FC produced a dominant performance, defeating Tailevu Naitasiri FC 7-1 in the 2026 Extra Premier League at HFC Bank Stadium.

Labasa took control early, leading 4-1 at halftime before adding three more goals after the break to seal a convincing victory.

In the other match, Navua FC secured all three points with a 2-0 win over Nasinu FC.

Navua led 2-0 at halftime and maintained its advantage in the second half to claim the victory.