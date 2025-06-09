Murimurivalu calls for one more big effort from QVS U14

For former Flying Fijian Kini Murimurivalu, the biggest takeaway from Queen Victoria School’s Under 14 semifinal was not just the result, but the determination and teamwork shown by the young players.

Murimurivalu, whose son Josese is part of the QVS Under-14 side, was impressed by the way the team handled the challenge against Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School yesterday.

But with a place in next Saturday’s Vodafone Deans Trophy final secured, he says the young Victorians still have work to do.

“I’m so happy with how they played today and I’d like to thank those who put in the effort in nurturing our young men.”

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Murimurivalu says the team made its intentions clear on the field, while also identifying areas that need attention before the final.

“Today’s win we could see their team work, they made it obvious they wanted the win. We also noted some weaknesses which we will go back and see and improve on before the finals next week.”

QVS booked its place in the final with a 22-15 win over MGM at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva yesterday.

And for his son Josese, Murimurivalu has a simple message — stay true to himself and trust the players around him.

“I told my son to be himself when he runs on the field. Something I’ve continuously stressed to the boys is team work and I believe that is an important component.”

With five solid days left before the final, Murimurivalu believes that continued hard work and belief in one another could be key to QVS finishing its campaign on a high.

The finals will bheld at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.