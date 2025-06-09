Batiri processing facility boosts agricultural supply

[Photo: Peceli Naviticoko]

Northern farmers now have a new avenue to get their produce to market, following the commissioning of a new food processing facility in Batiri, Macuata.

The facility, the first Food Processors Fiji operation in Vanua Levu, will source selected produce from farmers in surrounding communities, process it locally and then supply finished products to the market.

The investment is expected to strengthen the agricultural supply chain in the North, while giving farmers a local market for their produce and keeping more economic activity within the community.

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says facilities such as this are important in strengthening Fiji’s food security and reducing the country’s exposure to disruptions in global supply chains.

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“We import too much of what we consume and we remain exposed to global shocks of global supply chains, shipping costs and climate change disruption. Every facility, such as this one, takes local produce and adds value to it here and strengthens our resilience as a result and keeps the economic benefit within our communities.”

The commissioning follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Processors Fiji Limited and the Batiri community.

The agreement brings farmers, industry and government together, with farmers providing land and labour, the company providing investment and market access, and government

supporting the sector through extension services, infrastructure and policy.

Food Processors Fiji Acting CEO Vinal Chand says the commissioning marks the beginning of a new chapter for the company’s operations in Batiri.

The company says the facility will focus on operating efficiently and sustainably while supporting increased production and access to both existing and new markets.

The investment is also expected to contribute to the revival of agriculture in Batiri and surrounding communities, as more farmers are connected directly to processing and market opportunities.