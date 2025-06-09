Government funds termite-damaged temple renovations

Three religious temples badly damaged by termites are receiving government assistance for much-needed renovation works.

The Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs, Culture, Heritage and Arts, Charan Jeath Singh, commissioned renovation projects at Vunika Ganesh Mandir, Vunika Maha Mariamman Temple and Ranibulu Shree Sanatan Dharam Ganesh Mandir.

Singh says the projects are part of the Ministry’s Multi-Ethnic Community Development Program, which provides grants ranging from $5,000 to $15,000 for community projects.

“The government gives cash for the material purchases, and the community gives the labour and assistance towards the development of the project.”

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Singh says the partnership ensures communities have a direct role in improving their places of worship and community facilities.

He says the Ministry has provided $3.5 million in assistance over the past two years, with another $2 million allocated under the 2026-2027 Budget.

Applications for the latest funding round are now open, with Expressions of Interest closing on September 11.

Singh is urging communities needing assistance to apply through the Ministry or seek help from its staff to complete their applications.