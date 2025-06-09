Vunika Community welcomes restored Ganesh Mandir

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

The Vunika community in Labasa has welcomed the renovation of the Vunika Shree Sidhi Ganesh Mandir

The temple suffered significant termite damage that weakened the temple’s wooden structures and posed safety risks to worshippers and community members.

The temple, established in the early 1940s, serves more than 200 devotees from Vunika and nearby communities.

The renovation was supported through the Ministry of Multi-Ethnic affairs grant programme, with $10,912 provided during the 2025-2026 financial year.

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Temple committee president Rajeshwar Prasad says the support was important in addressing the damage and ensuring the temple remained safe and functional.

Minister for Multi-Ethnic affairs Charan Jeath Singh says the project demonstrates the importance of Government and community partnerships.

Singh says the Multi-Ethnic Grant Programme remains an important avenue for Government to support community organisations and improve facilities at the grassroots level.