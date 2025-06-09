Stage set for Deans and Raluve finals

[Photo: File]
The 2026 Vodafone Deans Trophy Under-18 finals will feature Lelean Memorial School and Suva Grammar School, after both sides put out impressive performances in their semis this afternoon.
Lelean defeated Nasinu Secondary School 32-7 while SGS thumped underdogs Ra High School 51-0.
In the Weetbix Raluve Championship, Lomary Secondary School will face Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School.
Lomary pulled off one of their best performances after beating Sila Central 24-10 while MGM beat Adi Cakobau School 15-10.
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The matches will be held in Suva next Saturday.
You can watch it Live on Viti+.
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