Government rewards Team Fiji medalists with cash incentive

[Photo: Taina Basiyalo]

Team Fiji’s Commonwealth Games medalists have been rewarded by the Fiji Government for their historic performances in Glasgow, with gold medalist Taniela Rainibogi receiving a $15,000 cash incentive and bronze medalist Jasmine Daunakumakama awarded $5,000.

The announcement was made by Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru at the Team Fiji Commonwealth Games Thanksgiving Dinner, where he acknowledged the athletes for their efforts at the Games.

Rainibogi delivered Fiji’s standout performance in Glasgow, winning gold in the men’s 110-kilogram weightlifting event and setting new Commonwealth Games records along the way.

The Government’s $15,000 award recognizes his achievement, with Saukuru also highlighting Rainibogi’s development through a Government scholarship supported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Fiji National Sports Commission.

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For Daunakumakama, the $5,000 incentive comes after she made history as the first Fijian woman to win a Commonwealth Games boxing medal.

The 21-year-old claimed bronze in the women’s 57-kilogram division, marking a significant milestone for women’s boxing in Fiji.

Saukuru says the incentives are the Government’s way of recognizing the athletes’ hard work and sacrifice while encouraging more Fijians to pursue sport at the highest level.

Team Fiji finished 20th overall in Glasgow with one gold and one bronze medal.