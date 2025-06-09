Murimurivalu set to begin new chapter overseas

Josese Murimurivalu and his father Kini after their Deans semi-final win in Suva over the weekend.

Queen Victoria School sprinter Josese Murimurivalu is set to leave Fiji this Friday to begin a new chapter in his young sporting career.

Murimurivalu is heading to Brisbane Boys College on a five-year scholarship covering athletics, sports and academics, with the opportunity expected to further develop his potential on and off the track.

The young athlete leaves QVS after a standout year in which he played a key role in several of the school’s sporting achievements.

He was instrumental in helping QVS end a 33-year drought in the Coca-Cola Games sub-junior grade in Term One, before helping the school’s Under-14 rugby side secure a place in the Vodafone Deans Trophy final.

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While his teammates prepare to face Ratu Navula in Saturday’s final, Murimurivalu will be preparing for his own journey overseas.

His success is also a proud moment for the Murimurivalu family, with his father, former Flying Fijian Kini Murimurivalu, playing a major role in supporting his son’s sporting development.

QVS says the family’s commitment, including Kini’s early morning and late-night trips to support the school’s coaching staff, has been an important part of Josese’s progress.

The school will miss one of its promising young athletes, but believes the scholarship is the next step in a journey built on hard work, sacrifice and faith.

Murimurivalu now has the chance to take his talent to a new level, with the five-year opportunity providing a platform to develop his athletics, sporting and academic ambitions.

And as he prepares to depart Fiji on Friday, QVS will be hoping its golden son can continue to shine well beyond the school grounds.

Meanwhile, you can watch the Deans and Weet-Bix Raluve final on FBC Sports.