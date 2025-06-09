Fiji’s border security receives CCTV boost

[Photo: SUPPLIED/FRCS]

Fiji’s border security received a major boost with the launch of the new CCTV capability and multi-purpose room at Nadi International Airport.

The facility, supported by the Australian Government under the Vuvale Partnership Program, is designed to enhance Fiji’s border protection capabilities through real time surveillance and improved threat detection.

FRCS Chief Executive Officer Udit Singh says the facility is a significant investment in Fiji’s national security and border management framework.

“The facility inaugurated today represents much more than a modern surveillance and monitoring centre. It embodies our ongoing commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and collaborative border management, while strengthening our collective capacity to safeguard Fiji’s borders and national security.”

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Singh says the new capability will strengthen frontline operations and improve the ability of border agencies to identify and respond to emerging risks in a timely manner.

“The capability we launch today represents a significant step forward in strengthening Fiji’s border security. It will enhance our situational awareness, strengthen frontline operations, and improve our ability to identify, assess, and respond to emerging risks. Just as importantly, it will support better coordination and more timely decision-making across partner agencies.”

He says as Fiji continues to grow as a regional hub for tourism, aviation, trade, and commerce, remaining intelligence-led and risk-focused is important.

The new capability will strengthen coordination among border agencies, improve monitoring of airport operations and restricted areas, and support intelligence led border management.