Sawani fundraising drive puts children’s safety first

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The future of children in Sawani Village is at the centre of a community fundraising drive, with the school prioritising projects aimed at creating a safer and better learning environment.

The Sawani Village School community in Naitasiri is targeting $25,000 through its annual fundraising initiative to construct an ECE footpath and renovate teachers’ quarters.

Speaking at the fundraising event, Minister for Finance Esrom Immanuel says the projects are more than just infrastructure.

He says the ECE footpath will improve the safety and wellbeing of young learners, while better teachers’ quarters recognise the important role teachers’ play in educating and shaping Fiji’s future.

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“These projects are not simply about buildings or pathways. They are about creating a safe environment for our children and supporting the teachers who play an important role in shaping their future.”

The Minister says government remains committed to ensuring every child has access to education through initiatives including free education, transport assistance, free textbooks and scholarship programmes.

He says $883million has been allocated to the education sector in the 2026–2027 National Budget, representing 18 percent of total Government expenditure and the largest allocation to a single sector.

Immanuel has urged the Sawani community to continue working together to reach, and potentially exceed, its $25,000 target.

He says every contribution towards the school is ultimately an investment in the children and the wider community.