Tensions and diplomacy continue to dominate global headlines

Source: BBC

In the Middle East, Gaza faces an escalating humanitarian crisis as Israeli airstrikes intensify.

Hundreds of civilians have died, including children, and starvation is now claiming lives due to blocked aid routes.

Humanitarian agencies like Médecins Sans Frontières are demanding immediate access. Amid growing calls for international action, Denmark’s Prime Minister stated it is still premature to recognize a Palestinian state, emphasizing the need for a government not tied to Hamas and capable of negotiating peace.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, at a high-profile summit in Alaska, former President Donald Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The summit ended without a ceasefire agreement, as Putin demanded full Ukrainian withdrawal from Donetsk and Luhansk.

Trump expressed openness to the idea, triggering concern among NATO allies.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy now plans to visit Washington to press the Biden administration for continued military and diplomatic support.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.