Syrian security forces 'oversaw' armed civilians who killed Alawites

[ Source: BBC News ]

One of the men accused of taking part in a wave of sectarian violence against Syria’s Alawite minority two months ago has told the BBC that he and other armed civilians who travelled to the area were advised and monitored by government forces there.

Abu Khalid said he had travelled as a civilian fighter to the Mediterranean coastal village of Sanobar on 7 March, to help battle former regime insurgents.

“The General Security department told us not to harm civilians, but only to shoot at insurgents who shot at us,” he told me.

Article continues after advertisement

“There were eight men with me, but it was a large group, and the General Security department was overseeing things so that no-one would vandalise the village or harm the residents.”

He later filmed himself shooting dead a 64-year-old village resident, Mahmoud Yusef Mohammed, at the entrance to his house.

Abu Khalid, who has now been arrested, insisted Mahmoud was an armed insurgent – but video he filmed of the incident does not support his account.

Military police told the BBC there had been no coordination between security forces and Abu Khalid.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.