South Africa halts AstraZeneca jab over new strain

| @BBCWorld
February 8, 2021 3:37 pm
[Source: BBC]

South Africa has put its roll-out of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine on hold after a study showed “disappointing” results against its new COVID variant.

Scientists say the strain accounts for 90% of new COVID cases in South Africa.

The study, involving around 2,000 people, found the vaccine offered “minimal protection” against mild and moderate cases of Covid-19.



South Africa has received 1m doses of the AstraZeneca jab and was due to start vaccinating people next week.

