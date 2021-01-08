Several Republicans to join Democrats in House vote

Home

BBC
January 14, 2021 7:12 am

The US House of Representatives has begun a debate on impeaching President Donald Trump over his role in last week’s storming of Congress.

Democrats accuse the president of encouraging his supporters to attack the Capitol building. Five people died.

Some in Mr Trump’s Republican party say they will join Democrats to impeach him on Wednesday, formally charging the president with inciting insurrection.

Article continues after advertisement

President Trump has rejected any responsibility for the violence.

The riot last Wednesday happened after Mr Trump told supporters at a rally in Washington DC to “fight like hell” against the result of November’s election.

 

