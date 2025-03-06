Russian missile attack kills two, injures 28

[Source: Reuters]

A Russian missile smashed into a hotel in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih late on Wednesday, killing two people and injuring 28, the regional governor said.

Serhiy Lysak, governor of Dnipropetrovsk region, said on the Telegram messaging app that a child was among the injured. Several people were seriously hurt, he said.

Ukraine’s Emergency Services, also posting on Telegram, said 14 people had been rescued from rubble at the hotel which suffered heavy damage.

They posted pictures of crews making their way through piles of rubble outside the floodlit five-storey building and clambering up and down ladders.

Smoke billowed from the top of the hotel and virtually all its windows had been blown out. A crane was deployed to reach upper levels.

Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city’s military administration, said rescue operations proceeded through the night.

Kryvyi Rih, home town of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has been a frequent target since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine three years ago.

