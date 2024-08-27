Russia pounds Ukraine with missiles, drones for second day in row, Kyiv says

[Source: Reuters]

Russia launched several waves of missile and drone attacks targeting scores of Ukrainian regions and killing at least four people, Ukraine’s military said early on Tuesday, a day after Moscow’s biggest air attack of the war on its neighbour.

Two people were killed when a hotel was “wiped out” in the central Ukraine city of Kryvyi Rih, regional officials said. Two died in drone attacks on the city of Zaporizhzhia, east of Kryvyi Rih.

Kyiv region’s air defence systems were deployed several times overnight to repel missiles and drones targeting the Ukrainian capital, the region’s military administration said on Telegram.

Reuters’ witnesses reported at least three rounds of explosions overnight in Kyiv.

On Monday, Russia launched more than 200 missiles and drones, killing at least seven and damaging energy infrastructure in an attack condemned by U.S. President Joe Biden as “outrageous, opens new tab.”

Analysts at the Washington-based think tank Institute for the Study of War, said in their note late on Monday that Moscow “likely lacks the defense-industrial capacity to sustain such massive strikes at a similar scale with regularity.”

Several Russian military bloggers, such as the pro-war collective under the name of Rybar, called the Moscow attacks an “act of retaliation” for Ukraine’s surprising incursion into Russia’s territory – the first such action since World War Two.

The Kremlin said on Monday there will be a response to Ukraine’s action in Kursk, but three weeks into the incursion, Kyiv claims further advances. Moscow says it keeps pummelling Ukraine troops there – but is still unable to push them out.

The size of the Tuesday attacks and their full impact was not immediately known, but Ukraine’s air force said it recorded the launch of several groups of drones and the take-off from Russian airfields of strategic Tu-85 strategic bombers and MiG-31 supersonic interceptor aircraft.