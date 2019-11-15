Protesters disrupt church services

Protesters have disrupted church services across Poland in the latest in a series of demonstrations following a near-total ban on abortion.

Sunday marked the fourth day of protests after Poland’s top court ruled that abortion due to fetal defects is unconstitutional.

The ruling sparked furious demonstrations that spilled into the weekend in defiance of a ban on gatherings of more than five people due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Article continues after advertisement

Demonstrators protest against the tightening of the abortion law at the Archcathedral Basilica of St. Peter and St. Paul in Poznan.

Police were called to the scene, mass was abandoned, and around 30 protesters were given citations by police.

Hundreds of protesters also gathered outside the Presidential Place on Sunday night.