Pope Leo XIV calls for unity at inaugural mass and meets Zelensky

[Photo Credit: Reuters]

Pope Leo XIV has called for unity at his inaugural Mass at the Vatican attended by thousands of faithful and world leaders including Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky.

During the address on Sunday, he criticised economic systems which he said exploited “Earth’s resources” and and marginalised the poor.

He also said he would seek to govern “without ever yielding to the temptation to be an autocrat”.

Article continues after advertisement

The Pope noted efforts to end the war in Ukraine in a prayer after the service and also held a meeting with Zelensky. The pontiff had called for an end to the war in his first days in office.

The Ukrainian leader thanked the new Catholic leader for his “support for Ukraine” and “clear voice in defence of a just and lasting peace”.

Earlier on Sunday, the Pope had addressed worshippers in St Peter’s Square. Thousands of pilgrims stood in reverence as the pope received the symbols of office, blessed the people and issued a strong call for unity.

The Mass from the first US and Peruvian pontiff also drew attendance from dignitaries including US Vice President JD Vance as well as politicians from Germany to Peru as well as faith leaders and European royals.

“We still see too much discord, too many wounds caused by hatred, violence, prejudice, the fear of difference, and an economic paradigm that exploits the Earth’s resources and marginalises the poorest,” he said.

In a prayer afterwards, he noted the efforts for a ceasefire in Ukraine, before holding a private audience with Zelensky and his wife.

“The martyred Ukraine is waiting for negotiations for a just and lasting peace to finally happen,” Pope Leo said.

Last week, he had offered the Vatican as a venue for possible peace talks after Russian President Vladimir Putin turned down Zelensky’s offer to meet face-to-face in Turkey for negotiations.

Prior to giving his Mass, there had been cheers from the crowd when the pontiff appeared in his popemobile as it drove around St Peter’s Square and down Via della Conciliazione to the river Tiber and back.

There was a strong sense of excitement in the square. Michelle, from Germany, told the BBC she “came on purpose to see the Pope”.

“I arrived yesterday in the morning and I’m leaving in a few hours, so I don’t have much time. It’s very crazy because there’s so many people. I wanted to see the Pope.”

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.