Pope Leo decries 'forced exile' of Gaza civilians

Pope Leo spoke out against the forced displacement of Gaza civilians on Sunday as Israel intensified its military demolition campaign in the Palestinian enclave’s main city.

The Holy Land encompasses parts of modern-day Israel, the occupied Palestinian territories, Jordan, and Egypt, which are sacred to Judaism, Christianity, and Islam.

Leo’s role in advocating for peace in Gaza has become starker since Israel struck the territory’s only Catholic church in July.

“The peoples need peace. Those who truly love them work for peace,” the first pope from the United States added.

