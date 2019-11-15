Policeman killed in fresh India citizenship law violence

An Indian policeman has been killed in Delhi in protests over a controversial new citizenship law, hours before a scheduled visit to the capital by US President Donald Trump.

The clashes, between supporters and opponents of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), broke out over the weekend.

Several officers have also been injured in the violence, police said.

Article continues after advertisement

Critics say the CAA discriminates against Muslims. The government says it is to protect persecuted minorities.

The act – which offers citizenship to non-Muslim immigrants from three nearby countries – sparked months of protests in which at least 30 people have been killed, largely in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

Monday’s violence in north-east Delhi is the first time a member of the security forces has been killed in the unrest. Rival factions threw stones at each other, while some set fire to vehicles and shops.