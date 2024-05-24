Papua New Guinea landslide: More than 100 believed dead

[Source: Kindupan Kambii/Facebook]

More than 100 people are believed dead in a landslide in remote Papua New Guinea on Friday, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation has reported.

The landslide reportedly hit Kaokalam Village in Enga Province, about 600km northwest of the South Pacific island nation’s capital Port Moresby about 3am local time, ABC reports.

Residents say current estimates of the death toll sit above 100, although authorities have not confirmed this figure.

Villagers say the number of those killed could be much higher.

The president of the Porgera Women in Business Association, Elizabeth Laruma told ABC many houses were demolished by the huge slip.

”It has occurred when people were still asleep in the early hours and the entire village has gone down,” Laruma said.

”From what I can presume, it’s about 100-plus people who are buried beneath the ground.”