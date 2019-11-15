PNG suffers third COVID-19 death

One more person has died from COVID-19 in Papua New Guinea, bringing the total to three.

Authorities said the latest victim is a 62-year-old man who went to Port Moresby General Hospital with symptoms on Wednesday.

Ten more cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Papua New Guinea yesterday, bringing the national total to 163.

Article continues after advertisement

Most of the cases relate to a cluster at Port Moresby’s main hospital, but the virus has now been confirmed in seven of the country’s 22 provinces.

The COVID-19 Response Controller, David Manning, said nearly 11,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 but the process would be ramped up in the coming days.

He reiterated the need for people in PNG to take heed of health messages.