PNG Police update on Election related Violence and attack in Port Moresby

[Source: Papua New Guinea Today]

A stand-off outside the Sir John Guise Stadium calumniated into a violent attack in which supporters of rival candidates clashed with bush knives and other offensive weapons.

Police, PNGDF and Correctional Services personnel responded immediately.

A cluster of makeshift tents set up outside the Stadium and along the fence line of Vision City mall were removed by the security forces.

In the process of doing so, knives, clubs, and other non-lethal offensive weapons were found and confiscated.

What happened outside of the counting centre?

This altercation and violence has put the lives of the innocent public in danger.

We must understand that while the election process is taking place , people must be free to move about their normal activities without the fear of violence.

Detectives at the helm of the investigations have confirmed that two men were wounded in these attacks.

A footage of the marauding mob armed with bush knives was taken on video from a shopper inside a Shopping Mall.

The footage showing the mob slashing their victims near the mall is now being investigated by CID.

The victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Police investigation team is now in contact with the two men and statements will be collected.

After Police dispersed the fighting a suspicious vehicle was stopped and searched in which a bundle of bushknives was found .

The vehicle was taken to Waigani Police Station and 9 male adult occupants were detained and they will be formerly arrested and charged.

Police have also dispersed people camping outside PILAG and the Rita Flyn courts as a security measure against any form of violence.

Scrutineers of candidates are the only ones who will enter the counting venues on behalf of their candidates upon producing their IDs.

I have instructed the Metropolitan Superintendent to work with candidates to ensure that while we ensure that public safety is maintained, candidates and their scrutineers must also be catered for so that transparency in the process of counting is maintained.

I also call on candidates to exercise their leadership in controlling their supporters for the benefit of the public in NCD.

Public Safety is our paramount interest.