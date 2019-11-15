Home

PNG parliament thrust into uncertainty as MPs test positive

RNZ
November 26, 2020 4:39 pm
The Papua New Guinea Parliament building in Port Moresby. [Source: RNZ]

Papua New Guinea’s political crisis has been thrust into new uncertainty after three MPs tested positive for COVID-19.

The three MPs were in Prime Minister James Marape’s camp at Loloata Island during the ongoing political stand-off

A member who first tested positive was isolated away from the rest of the government camp on Loloata Island, before contact tracing unearthed two more cases.

Testing is underway for all parliamentarians who were in close contact with the three MPs.

