PNG Army takes control of Port Moresby Streets

The members of Papua New Guinea Defence Force have taken control of the streets of Port Moresby after citywide election related uprising and violence.

The military moved into the city yesterday to support the Papua New Guinea Police to bring some form of normalcy to the city.

The vote Counting venues are deserted except for security personnel and few scrutineers and the roads in the city are also deserted.

Meanwhile, PNG Prime Minister, James Marape has been in Port Moresby since early yesterday from Wewak to attend unfortunate election-related events.

The country’s National Security Advisory Committee will hold a meeting on the issues relating to the violence this afternoon, following which Marape will address the nation through a press conference