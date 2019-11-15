Home

Palau receives first batch of COVID vaccines

RNZ
January 4, 2021 10:49 am
[Source: RNZ]

The first batch of coronavirus vaccines arrived in Palau early on Saturday morning, greeted by the president-elect and health minister.

Health minister Emais Roberts says 2,800 doses of the Moderna vaccine arrived on a special flight from the United States.

He says the ministry would start using the vaccine from 3 January, with health workers first in line to receive the jabs.

Following that, the ministry says it would look to vaccinate key officials and decision makers, then the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions.

